Castonzo hurt his ankle in practice last week and then missed the game against the Steelers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts' left tackle Anthony Castonzo will be out the rest of the season after injuring his right ankle.

He hurt it in practice last week and then missed the game against the Steelers.

The #colts get some bad news ..Anthony Castonzo is out for the remainder of the year w a right ankle injury @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) December 30, 2020