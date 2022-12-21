Colts announce Nick Foles as starting QB for Monday night game, bench Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles will be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team tweeted the news Wednesday at 12:01 p.m., which means quarterback Matt Ryan will be benched for the second time this season.
"I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," interim head coach Jeff Saturday said.
(NOTE: The video above is LockedOn's coverage of the Vikings' historic comeback win against the Colts.)
According to Saturday, the team hasn't decided if Ryan or Sam Ehlinger will be the backup quarterback for Monday's game.
The team said its plan at quarterback will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis with three games remaining in the season.
The Colts (4-9-1) host the Chargers (8-6). on Monday, Dec. 26. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Tickets for Monday's game are still available on the team's website.
The Colts reached a two-year deal with Foles in May, who was most recently a backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears.
Foles, who was the Super Bowl LII MVP, began that season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz. He stepped in Week 15 as the starter after Wentz suffered a season-ending injury.
On Tuesday, the Colts placed Taylor on the Injured Reserve list. NFL rules state "players must remain on this list for at least four games prior to returning to the active roster," which means Taylor will miss the Colts' final three games of the season.
Taylor was hurt on a 13-yard reception that ended with a hard tackle as he tumbled out of bounds on his first carry of the game. He previously missed three games with the injury earlier this season.
The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division.