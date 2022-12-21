Colts announce Nick Foles as starting QB for Monday night game, bench Matt Ryan

According to interim head coach Jeff Saturday, the team hasn't decided if Matt Ryan or Sam Ehlinger will be the backup quarterback for Monday's game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles will be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," interim head coach Jeff Saturday said.

(NOTE: The video above is LockedOn's coverage of the Vikings' historic comeback win against the Colts.)

According to Saturday, the team hasn't decided if Ryan or Sam Ehlinger will be the backup quarterback for Monday's game.

The team said its plan at quarterback will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis with three games remaining in the season.

The Colts (4-9-1) host the Chargers (8-6). on Monday, Dec. 26. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Per Jeff Saturday, QB Nick Foles will start in #LACvsIND. pic.twitter.com/oX7MzHicAr — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 21, 2022

The Colts reached a two-year deal with Foles in May, who was most recently a backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Foles, who was the Super Bowl LII MVP, began that season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz. He stepped in Week 15 as the starter after Wentz suffered a season-ending injury.

On Tuesday, the Colts placed Taylor on the Injured Reserve list. NFL rules state "players must remain on this list for at least four games prior to returning to the active roster," which means Taylor will miss the Colts' final three games of the season.

Taylor was hurt on a 13-yard reception that ended with a hard tackle as he tumbled out of bounds on his first carry of the game. He previously missed three games with the injury earlier this season.