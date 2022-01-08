Colts activate wide receiver Parris Campbell from injured reserve ahead of regular season finale

Campbell had been on the Injured Reserve list since October.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will welcome back a significant piece of their offense ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced Saturday that wide receiver Parris Campbell had been activated from the Injured Reserve list.

Campbell hasn't played since Oct. 17 due to a foot injury. The 24-year-old has made eight starts in three seasons with the Colts, tallying 34 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

The team also elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley, safety Will Redmond and defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of the matchup.

The Colts (9-7) will clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Jaguars (2-14), which is the only team in the league with two wins or less. However, the Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014.