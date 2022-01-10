x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis Colts

2022 regular season matchups set for the Colts

The Colts will host the Steelers at home and travel for games against the Patriots and Vikings.
Credit: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts revealed their 2022 opponents Tuesday, which includes eight home games and nine games on the road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Well...that wasn't the 2021 season we wanted to see from our Indianapolis Colts, so let's start looking ahead to 2022.

A day after the Colts' collapse against the Jaguars, the 2022 regular season opponents were finalized.

Since the Colts finished second in the AFC South, they'll play the runners-up from the AFC North, AFC East and NFC North. So, the Colts will host the Steelers at home and travel for games against the Patriots and Vikings.

Here is a list of the teams the Colts will play at home:

  • Tennessee Titans
  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Football Team

Here is a list of the teams the Colts will play on the road:

  • Tennessee Titans
  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New England Patriots
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Minnesota Vikings

We'll still have to wait a bit to learn the 2022 schedule as it won't come out until the spring.

Related Articles

In Other News

Dave Calabro talks Carson Wentz with young Eagles superfan