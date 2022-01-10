2022 regular season matchups set for the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Well...that wasn't the 2021 season we wanted to see from our Indianapolis Colts, so let's start looking ahead to 2022.
A day after the Colts' collapse against the Jaguars, the 2022 regular season opponents were finalized.
Since the Colts finished second in the AFC South, they'll play the runners-up from the AFC North, AFC East and NFC North. So, the Colts will host the Steelers at home and travel for games against the Patriots and Vikings.
Here is a list of the teams the Colts will play at home:
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Football Team
Here is a list of the teams the Colts will play on the road:
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Minnesota Vikings
We'll still have to wait a bit to learn the 2022 schedule as it won't come out until the spring.