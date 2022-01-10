2022 regular season matchups set for the Colts

The Colts will host the Steelers at home and travel for games against the Patriots and Vikings.

INDIANAPOLIS — Well...that wasn't the 2021 season we wanted to see from our Indianapolis Colts, so let's start looking ahead to 2022.

A day after the Colts' collapse against the Jaguars, the 2022 regular season opponents were finalized.

Since the Colts finished second in the AFC South, they'll play the runners-up from the AFC North, AFC East and NFC North. So, the Colts will host the Steelers at home and travel for games against the Patriots and Vikings.

Here is a list of the teams the Colts will play at home:

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Here is a list of the teams the Colts will play on the road:

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings