Colts open 2021 season at home vs. Seahawks

The home opener will be on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts will face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium in their first game of the 2021 NFL season.

The climb starts at home against the Seahawks.



Learn the rest TONIGHT at 7:45pm ET. pic.twitter.com/Oj1iFo6Xfm — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2021

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. ET at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

The rest of the Colts' 17-game season will be released Wednesday evening at 7:45 p.m.

The Colts will play six playoff teams from the 2020 season (Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans).