'We will be back even better' | Wentz addresses Colts fans in Instagram post

The Colts quarterback sent a message to his teammates and fans following a disappointing end to the season that fell just short of the playoffs.

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after the Indianapolis Colts' shocking loss to Jacksonville that caused them to miss the playoffs, quarterback Carson Wentz addressed fans with an eye to the future.

In a post on Instagram Monday night, Wentz said the abrupt end to the Colts' season "definitely stings and will take time to get over." The post included several photos of Wentz with his teammates in action this season.

"Above all, I'll miss the locker room and the special group of guys we had this year," the post continued. "I never take that for granted, knowing that it'll never be the same. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, and fans for making this season one I'll never forget."

Wentz passed for 185 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Jaguars. Indianapolis only had to win that game to secure a spot in the postseason. But minutes after the final snap, the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, sending the Colts into the offseason.

"So much to look forward to and lots of work still to do, but I promise, we will be back even better next year ... and it can't come soon enough," Wentz concluded.

Wentz threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first season in Indianapolis after the Colts acquired him in a trade with Philadelphia. The Colts traded a third-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, as well as a second-round pick in this year's draft, which became a first-rounder when Wentz took over 75% of Indy's snaps this season.

That first-round pick for the playoff-bound Eagles, who will also draft 15th overall as part of a trade with Miami and then in their own spot, which will be determined after their season ends.

The Colts currently do not have a first-round draft pick in 2022.