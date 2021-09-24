Colts quarterback Carson Wentz back practicing after spraining both ankles

Wentz went out late in the game against the Rams after getting hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and twisting his right ankle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is back practicing with the team for the first time since spraining both ankles.

Wentz went out late in Sunday's game against the Rams after getting hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and twisting his right ankle.

Coach Frank Reich said Wentz also injured his left ankle earlier in the game.

Wentz did not practice with the team all week, but returned to the field on Friday. It is not yet clear if he will play against the Titans on Sunday in Tennessee.

Happy Friday, #Colts fans.



Look who it is. After missing 2 days of practice, Carson Wentz is out here throwing (and moving well) ahead of their AFC South showdown vs. Tennessee.



All signs point to no. 2 starting Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Wj65ETNFaH — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 24, 2021

Wentz had foot surgery Aug. 2 for a lingering foot injury that he had since high school.