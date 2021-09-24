Colts quarterback Carson Wentz back practicing after spraining both ankles

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is back practicing with the team for the first time since spraining both ankles.
Wentz went out late in Sunday's game against the Rams after getting hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and twisting his right ankle.
Coach Frank Reich said Wentz also injured his left ankle earlier in the game.
Wentz did not practice with the team all week, but returned to the field on Friday. It is not yet clear if he will play against the Titans on Sunday in Tennessee.
Wentz had foot surgery Aug. 2 for a lingering foot injury that he had since high school.
Wentz's recovery time was estimated at five to 12 weeks but he was able to make his return for the Colts' season opener against the Seahawks, which the team lost 28-16.