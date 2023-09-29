Anthony Richardson to start Sunday against Rams

Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has cleared NFL concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Richardson missed the Colts' Week 3 win against the Baltimore Ravens after he got a concussion in the first half of the team's Week 2 win against the Houston Texans.

The 2023 No. 4 overall pick took part in Wednesday and Thursday's practices at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Steichen said center Ryan Kelly remains in concussion protocol, and left tackle Bernhard Raimann entered concussion protocol.

In the season-opening loss to Jacksonville, Richardson left in the final minute with what he described as a bruised knee and sore ankle. The bigger concern came in Week 2 when Richardson ran for two first-quarter scores at Houston but was knocked to the ground while crossing the goal line on the second TD, sending Richardson's head bouncing hard off the turf.

The former Florida star played two more series before telling the team’s medical staff he might have a head injury.

Gardner Minshew took over the quarterback position in Richardson's absence.