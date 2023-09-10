Anthony Richardson placed on Injured Reserve list, will miss at least next 4 games

Head coach Shane Steichen said Monday Richardson would miss "some time" after injuring an AC joint in Sunday's 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts placed rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the Injured Reserve list Wednesday, meaning the quarterback will miss at least the next four games.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Monday Richardson would miss "some time" after injuring an AC joint in Sunday's 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Steichen confirmed Monday that Gardner Minshew will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

In other moves Wednesday, the Colts signed guard Ike Boettge to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, signed wide receiver Anthony Miller and quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad, and released wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad.

Richardson was injured on a 4-yard run with 4:29 left in the first half against the Titans when he fell awkwardly to the ground with two Titans draped around him.

Richardson stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the injury tent, his shoulder noticeably drooping to the right side. After several more minutes in the injury tent, he headed to the locker room with the team's medical staff.

It's the third time this season Richardson has been unable to finish a game he started.

“I think when you have a dynamic player like him, and, obviously, one of his skill sets is as a runner, that's what makes him really good,” Shane Steichen said. “The designed run that he got hurt on, we ran something similar last week that he popped for a big one, and then, obviously, this week, he got the shoulder on that play. So that's stuff you've got to look at.”

NFL scouts were enamored with the unique blend of size, strength and athleticism Richardson displayed earlier this year at the league's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Indy (3-2) wound up selecting Richardson fourth overall in April's draft, thinking that with a 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame, he is built to last.

Since missing the final minute of Indy's season-opening loss to Jacksonville with minor knee and ankle injuries, he missed nearly three quarters of a Week 2 win at Houston and the Week 3 victory at Baltimore because he was in the concussion protocol.

The former Florida college and prep star returned to action last week, posting his first 200-yard passing game. It also was the first time he started and finished an NFL game.

Now, he's hurt again.

“Obviously, this is Anthony’s team, and it’s going to be his team. I’m very excited for him,” backup Minshew said after going 11 of 14 with 155 yards in another relief appearance Sunday. “Unfortunately, he keeps having these issues, but he’s playing great, everybody believes in him. I’m grateful for every opportunity I get.”