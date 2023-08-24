Richardson leads Colts to halftime lead in preseason finale

Anthony Richardson completed six of 17 passes for 78 yards and rushed for 38 yards in leading the Colts to a 17-13 halftime lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA — The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up the preseason with the first look at their future Thursday night.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson completed six of 17 passes for 78 yards and rushed five times for 38 yards in leading the Colts to a 17-13 halftime lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts' first-round draft pick played the entire first half, leading Indianapolis on touchdown drives of 75 and 52 yards, along with a 39-yard series that ended with a 41-yard field goal from Lucas Havrisik. Richardson was sacked once.

The rookie played with starting wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. Running backs Evan Hull and Deon Jackson each found the end zone in the first half.

Gardner Minshew took over under center in the third quarter, leading Indianapolis 75 yards in 11 plays on their opening drive of the second half. He found Kenyan Drake with an 8-yard touchdown pass to increase the Colts' lead to 24-13.