5 Colts players named to AP's NFL All-Pro Team

Running back Jonathan Taylor was one of five players to receive votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis Colts players were named to the Associated Press' NFL All-Pro Team.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was one of five players to receive votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Taylor was the top rusher by a landslide with 1,811 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground and two as a receiver.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin finished second in the NFL with 17 special teams tackles. He also set career highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (173) and receiving touchdowns (two).

Linebacker Darius Leonard finished with the 2021 season with 122 tackles (75 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, eight passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Leonard has registered 100 total tackles in each of his first four seasons in the NFL.

Guard Quenton Nelson has the most total All-Pro selections (four) and the most First Team All-Pro selections (three from 2018-20) by a guard in franchise history.