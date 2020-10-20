Single-game tickets go on sale for Colts' Nov. 8 game

Capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium will again be capped at 12,500 fans.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the Indianapolis Colts' next home game are on sale.

The team is keeping capacity at 12,500 fans for the November 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maximize physical distancing between fans.

Season ticket holders were given the first chance to purchase tickets to the reduced-capacity games this season. After the Colts fulfilled other ticket commitments to players and coaches, the NFL, broadcast partners and the visiting team, a number of single game tickets were released for purchase by the general public.

Those tickets can be purchased at Colts.com/tickets or at Ticketmaster.com.