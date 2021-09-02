Colts fans win trip to Super Bowl after Irsay tweet

Larry Jacobs and his daughter, Samantha, checked out Super Bowl LV live, courtesy of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

INDIANAPOLIS — Heading into last weekend, Larry Jacobs said he was planning on making a pot of chili to watch the Super Bowl with his daughter, Samantha.

The two had no idea they’d soon be on a plane to watch the big game live and in person.

It started when Samantha saw a tweet on Friday from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

“I saw that he tweeted that he wanted to give two Super Bowl tickets to a season ticket member,” said Samantha. “And I thought, I feel like my dad deserves to go, so why not?”

Samantha said she thought of it as a shot in the dark, until her phone started vibrating.

“I kind of put my phone down and forgot about it and I got a notification that Jim Irsay retweeted me, which was kind of a shock and he said congratulations you won,” said Samantha.

She called her dad immediately.

“I thought she had heart failure or something because she couldn’t talk,” said Larry. “But she said, 'Dad, we’re going to the Super Bowl.”

Larry and Samantha flew out to Tampa on Saturday. Their airfare, hotel and game tickets were all taken care of by Irsay and the Colts.

The two had been to a lot of football games, but said they had never experienced anything like this.

“We’re still kind of in shock a little bit. I just don’t have the words for it. It’s something we always dreamed about doing, but we thought we’d never, ever be at a Super Bowl,” said Larry.

The Jacobses returned home on Monday full of thanks.