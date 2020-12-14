Colts defensive lineman Grover Stewart is a star on and off the field

Stewart is being recognized as a Hometown MVP.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you paid any attention to the Colts this year, it's hard not to notice number 90.

Grover Stewart stands out, especially after a big play.

"I've got a little sack dance," Stewart told 13News Sports Director Dave Calabro. "It's the only dance I'm any good at or that I think I'm good at."

That laugh and smile are contagious. At 6' 5" and 330 pounds, the Colts defensive lineman makes a statement when he enters the room.

His teammates call him "Big Grove" and that big personality really gets your attention.

"When I come in, my goal every day is to make everybody smile or laugh. If I see another guy down or coming in, dragging around, I'm gonna get them up, say 'Hey man, c'mon let's go' get them joking around or whatever," Steward said. "That would be my goal, to make sure everybody's happy and their energy is there because my energy is going to be there."

Snuffed out. ❌



Grover with the early sack.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/HdD843gg8A — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 8, 2020

Grover is humble and very approachable.

In fact, on many of his days off you'll find him out in the community just being "Big Grove."

"I love to give back, help out people because when I was younger we didn't have much," Stewart recalls. "I always thought like, it's always hard on people, growing up in a single house like my mom. I know it was a hard thing for her to support and raise for kids in a house. We don't have much. So that's real big on me. I want to give back and help families out."

Grover and his family never have to worry about meals and money again. He just signed a $30 million contract over the next three years.

13News asked if that changes his approach to the world?

"I'm going to still be the same guy. They money change people, but money don't change me," Stewart answered. "I'll always be the same Grove, always want to give back. Always smiling, always happy. Trying to get everybody up. That's me."