Nfl

Fantasy Football top 10 quarterback rankings for 2022

Which quarterbacks are you targeting in your fantasy football drafts this year?

LOS ANGELES — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 8.

The highest scoring position is the quarterback position, however, quarterbacks are not typically first round draft selections. So once you get into the middle rounds of your draft, who are the top QBs on the board?

The experts from the Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts got together for consensus top 10 quarterback rankings. According to them, these are the top 10 QBs that should fall in your fantasy football drafts this year.

2022 Consensus fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

2021 Fantasy Points: 402
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 1st
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 403

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) roles out during an NFL pre-season football game against the Washington Commanders Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

2021 Fantasy Points: 361
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 4th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 386

3. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2021 Fantasy Points: 381
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 2nd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 354

4. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Credit: AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

2021 Fantasy Points: 239 (12 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 16th (12 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348

5. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

2021 Fantasy Points: 312
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 9th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348

6. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks to the locker room at halftime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

2021 Fantasy Points: 300
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 10th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 344

7. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on between plays during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

2021 Fantasy Points: 314
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 9th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 311

8. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Bucs

Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
FILE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

2021 Fantasy Points: 374
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 3rd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 342

9. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warm-up before a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

2021 Fantasy Points: 242 (14 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 15th (14 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 277

10. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) takes the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

2021 Fantasy Points: 320
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 7th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 352

