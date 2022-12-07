LOOK: Daughter of Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas reels in massive muskie on Minnesota lake

Thomas posted a video of his 9-year-old daughter Logan pulling in the huge fish.

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Minn. — The daughter of a Browns legend reeled in a monster muskie while fishing on the Lake of the Woods in northern Minnesota.

Joe Thomas posted a video of his 9-year-old daughter Logan pulling in the massive fish. The former All-Pro left tackle and 11-year NFL veteran seemed to be in a state of disbelief as he cheered Logan on.

"Unbelievable," Thomas can be heard yelling as they nabbed the fish with their net. "Oh my gosh! ... Holy cow!"

The elder Thomas, a native of Brookfield, Wisconsin, retired from the NFL in 2018 and is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen of all time. He will be on his first Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot later this year, and is considered a shoo-in to be elected one day.

My 9 year old daughter wrestles in a Lake of the Woods monster!! pic.twitter.com/XTEWgLegs2 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) July 12, 2022

Thomas' love for fishing is well known. Back in 2007, he famously skipped the NFL draft to instead go fishing with his own father. It was out on that boat that he got the call from head coach Romeo Crennel informing him he had been selected No. 3 overall by Cleveland.

Back in 2007, on one of the most significant days of Joe Thomas’ life - @joethomas73 skipped the @NFLDraft to go fishing?! pic.twitter.com/ENrAjjg7ag — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 7, 2022

