x
Former NFL player, head coach Dan Reeves dies

Reeves died Friday night. His wife of 56 years, Pam, and other family members were by his side.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1989, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, right, and coach Dan Reeves stand on the sideline during the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, Calif. Elway was not playing in the game. Like millions of Americans, Reeves will settle in at home on Sunday, turn on the TV, and follow along as the Broncos play the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl. And make no mistake, he has a rooting interest, because of all sorts of ties to Denver and several key figures who helped the team reach the big game, including general manager John Elway, head coach Gary Kubiak and others. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

DENVER — Former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves, who led the team to three Super Bowls in the 1980s, has died at 77.

Reeves died Friday night. His wife of 56 years, Pam, and other family members were by his side.

Reeves had been battling dementia in recent years. He would have turned 78 on Jan. 19. 

Reeves was the Broncos head coach from 1981 to 1992, and is a member of the team's Ring of Fame. He led the team to the Super Bowl in the 1986, 1987, and 1989 seasons. His fourth Super Bowl appearance as head coach was with the Atlanta Falcons in the 1998 season.

He participated in a total of nine Super Bowls through his 38-year NFL career. 

As a player, he appeared in two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, helping lead the team to victory in the 1971 season. 

"We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances," the Broncos said in a tweet Saturday morning. "We send our sincerest condolences to his family."

