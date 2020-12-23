Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller proposes to girlfriend on field at FirstEnergy Stadium

"Yesterday was a dream. I love you, Wyatt Teller! 💍"

CLEVELAND — This is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller used the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium as his spot to propose to girlfriend Carly Whiting.

On Tuesday, Whiting posted pictures and a video clip on her Instagram page with one sentence: "Yesterday was a dream. I love you, Wyatt Teller! 💍"

Clearly, that was a yes.

Afterwards, the stadium was lit up with congratulatory messages for the couple.

It's been quite a 2020 for Teller. Acquired from the Buffalo Bills before last season, Teller has emerged as one of the NFL's best up-and-coming offensive linemen for the Browns, aiding a unit that has helped spearhead one of the league's best rushing offenses and allowed only 17 sacks. With a grade of 94.0, Pro Football Focus currently has the 26-year-old ranked as the sport's best offensive lineman, regardless of specific position.

