Bills, Colts set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Wild Card round

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will face the Indianapolis Colts next Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The Colts punched their playoff ticket with a 28-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday evening, combined with a Bills win against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills clinched the No. 2 seed Sunday with a dominant 56-26 win against the Dolphins, who would have clinched a playoff berth -- and also knocked out the Colts -- win a win.

The Colts are the No. 7 seed. They were led Sunday by rookie back Jonathan Taylor, who wan for a franchise-record 253 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts finished the season 11-5 lead by veteran QB Philip Rivers and head coach Frank Reich, a familiar face in Buffalo.

Reich played for the Bills from 1985 to 1994 as Jim Kelly's backup.

The Bills will have fans in the stadium for the first time next week. New York State will allow 6,772 fans in what will be the team's first home postseason game since 1996.