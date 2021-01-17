After Lamar Jackson was injured late in a playoff game Saturday, Bills fans rallied on social media to donate to the Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans are showing their generosity once again, and this time it's benefiting a Louisville charity.

Just before the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills' 17-3 playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Ravens quarterback and University of Louisville football alum Lamar Jackson had to leave the game due to undergo the NFL's concussion protocol. He did not return, meaning his season ended with the injury.

"That's not how this playoff game should go," Bills fan William Burke said. "That's not how we want to go out. That's not how Lamar wanted to go out himself."

"It was hard and it was heartbreaking, even as a Bills fan, to watch somebody that you have so much respect for go out of the game like that," Bills fan Daniel Konopski said.

"We had a request from one of our elementary schools locally to start a Blessings program," Blessings in a Backpack managing director Kim Holsclaw recalled. "Well, we didn't have the funds to do it. I made the decision: We're just going to start the program and we'll figure it out. And two or three days later, Lamar's check shows up. That donation really changed the lives of 400 kids."

Years later, Buffalo's drive to donate will do the same for many more children. As of 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, the chapter's chief marketing officer in Nikki Grizzle said it has received $290,000 from 11,200 donors.

Numbers update from Blessings in a Backpack Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Grizzle: 11,200 donors. $290,000.



Wow. — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 18, 2021

"It's surreal," Holsclaw said. "And I really think that it's a tribute to Lamar and his character, the person that he is."

"We're known as the city of good neighbors for a reason," Burke said. "We just do what we can to help everybody out."

"I knew what the Bills Mafia was capable of," Konopski said. "And once again, they show up and they do exactly what they say they're going to do. And that's make a difference and make the world of football a better place for everybody."

"What better way to celebrate a huge moment for a franchise by changing somebody else's life for better," Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid said.

Fans also tweeted about donating and posted the link to the charity's website.

Bills fans started donating to Lamar Jackson’s charity after the QB’s injury against Buffalo.



Salute, #BillsMafia



(h/t @RickRitterWJZ) pic.twitter.com/sMNBxMdHOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

"I'm not sure exactly how we got here as a fan base, Reid said. "But it's an awesome place to be. Bills fans get excited and they express that excitement into charitable works in the community."

And Holsclaw is thankful for their continued generosity.

"Your outpouring of love and caring for kids that aren't even in your community is just amazing," Holsclaw said to Bills fans. "And I wish you guys all the best. I hope you get your first Super Bowl win!"

When shown the clip of Holsclaw uttering those words, Burke and Konopski couldn't hold back their emotions.

"This is the first time that it's started to feel really, really real and I'm starting to just get a little emotional about it," Konopski said.

"It's hard to put into words," Burke said. "Thank you so much, Blessings in a Backpack. You guys are awesome."

"This is just huge," Konopski said. "This is already big. And what people don't know is it's just going to keep going.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.