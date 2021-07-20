President Joe Biden honored the team Tuesday during a ceremony full of jokes, memories and calls to action.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — This week will be a whirlwind for the Bucs, who receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday, report to fall training camp on Saturday and begin workouts on Sunday.

But first, the team made its way to the White House after receiving an invitation from President Joe Biden to honor their Super Bowl LV victory.

The Buccaneers are the first Tampa Bay team to meet the president at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after the Iraq War prohibited the team's 2003 Super Bowl victory visit, according to several reports.

During the ceremony, Biden welcomed the Bucs and showed some love to Chris Godwin and the GOAT himself. He also commended Tampa for being a "City of Champions."

The president also thanked the team for "stepping up" off the field by helping people to register to vote and get vaccinated at Raymond James Stadium.

Head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady, who accompanied Biden to the ceremony, also had a chance to speak.

Arians got emotional at the mic while discussing the sacrifices everyone made during the pandemic to make sure the team stayed healthy. The head coach also shared about the Bucs "one team, one cause" message.

Brady, on the other hand, managed to add comedian to his resume after firing off several jokes during his speech. The most notable was Brady joking with Biden about people not thinking they won.

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of people still don't think we won," the quarterback said.

“I understand that," Biden replied.

The ceremony was jam-packed with jokes, memories and calls to action.

Devin White hands down gave the best White House tour of the day.

Ndamukong Suh shares what it feels like to be at the White House as he heads into his 12th season in the NFL.

Head coach Bruce Arians discusses the "One team. One cause." mentality and how it could apply to the U.S. House and Senate.

Bruce Arians: "One team. One cause. They got together and made something very, very special happen. And, jokingly, if our house and our senate would quit fighting and try and do something for the country. It would be really nice." https://t.co/Fege5WruW1 pic.twitter.com/nu7MFCLrhy — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) July 20, 2021

Does anyone else think Arians is ready for training camp?

Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith and Bradley Pinion, members of the Bucs’ Social Justice Committee, had the chance to discuss voting rights with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Chris Godwin shares about his and Biden's special Delaware connection.

Bruce Arians says he appreciates President Biden for taking the time to honor the team's championship. "We know what's going on in the country, he's got a lot of s**t to do," he said.

Tom Brady joked with President Joe Biden about people not thinking either of them won during the team's Super Bowl victory ceremony at the White House. The GOAT also joked about people calling him "Sleepy Tom."

Tom Brady has got jokes. He told the crowd at the team's Super Bowl victory ceremony that people have been calling him "Sleepy Tom."

Yeah, we think so too. President Biden jokes Tom Brady has another 20 years left on the field.

President Biden shouted out Tampa as a "City of Champions" and also gave kudos to Tom Brady and Chris Godwin.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians are accompanying President Bien to the South Lawn.

The teams' outfits are definitely White House ready.

GOAT sighting has been confirmed through Donovan Smith's Instagram story.

Just a little photobomb from a bust of President Abraham Lincoln.

They're here! The Buccaneers visiting the White House take a group photo on the South Lawn.

Getting closer to the first-ever championship-winning team from the Tampa Bay area getting to meet the president at the White House.

Just a little bit of trivia on the way to the White House. The first NFL team to a trip to D.C. was the Steelers in 1980.

