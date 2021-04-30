Arizona picks Purdue WR Rondale Moore in 2nd round of NFL Draft

The New Albany native played just seven games over the past two seasons for the Boilermakers.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Arizona Cardinals added a speedy playmaker to help young quarterback Kyler Murray, taking Purdue receiver Rondale Moore with the No. 49 pick.

The 20-year-old Moore will join an impressive Cardinals receivers group that includes three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, recently acquired free agent A.J. Green and Christian Kirk.

Arizona could also still have Larry Fitzgerald, though the team still isn’t sure if the veteran will return for his 18th season.

Moore, a New Albany, Ind. native, played just three games in the 2020 season after initially announcing his plans to opt out of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for the NFL Draft.

He caught 35 passes in those three games for 270 yards. He also ran the ball six times for 32 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

He was the first true freshman in Big Ten history to earn consensus All-American honors in 2018. That season, he was also named Big Ten Wide Receiver and Freshman of the Year, while being named to the All Big-Ten first team as a wide receiver and special teams player.