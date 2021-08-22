Newgarden wins, O'Ward takes IndyCar points lead

Only 60 points separate the top five drivers in the standings after Saturday night's race in Illinois.

MADISON, Illinois — The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accident that moved Pato O’Ward to the point following O’Ward’s runner-up finish to winner Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Newgarden won for the second time this season and beat O’Ward to the finish line by 0.5397 seconds. Newgarden led 138 laps and jumped from fifth to third in the crowded points race.

Newgarden now trails O’Ward by 22 points. But O'Ward is the leader now, up by 10 points over Palou.