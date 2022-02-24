Yetna carries Seton Hall past Butler 66-60

Bo Hodges led the Bulldogs with a season-high 25 points in the loss.

NEWARK, N.J. — Alexis Yetna had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Seton Hall to a 66-60 win over Butler Wednesday night.

Bo Hodges led the Bulldogs with a season-high 25 points in the loss.

After a closely contested first half, Seton Hall used an 18-2 run over about eight minutes of the second half to take a 56-40 lead with 6:35 to play.

But the Bulldogs scored the next 13 points of the game to make it a one-possession game on a Hodges layup with 3:30 to play.

After another Hodges basket made it a two-point game with six seconds remaining, the Pirates iced the game with four free throws around a Hodges turnover to seal the win.

Butler, now 13-16 and 6-12 in the Big East, will travel to Marquette Saturday for a 1 p.m. tipoff.

The Bulldogs close out the regular season on March 5 with a game against No. 8 Villanova at Hinkle Fieldhouse.