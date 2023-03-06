Selection Sunday: Purdue secures No. 1 seed, Indiana No. 4 in NCAA Tournament

Purdue will face Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson in Columbus, Ohio, and Indiana is going up against Kent State in Albany, New York.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Selection Sunday! Purdue and Indiana have earned a spot in the men's NCAA Tournament.

The March Madness bracket came out Sunday for a tournament that officially kicks off with the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15 and wraps up with the Final Four on Saturday, April 1. The championship game is on Monday, April 3.

Indiana team taking the court:

In the 2022 men's tournament, the Kansas Jayhawks won their fourth NCAA title after erasing a 16-point deficit and eventually beating North Carolina 72-69. It was the largest comeback in national championship history.

Rivals Purdue and Indiana are both hoping this year they'll be the ones to take home the title.

Purdue (29-5), which secured a No. 1 seed over UCLA, will play Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, March 17 in Columbus, Ohio.

Fourth-seeded Indiana (22-11) will play 13-seed Kent State (28-6) on Friday, March 17 in Albany, New York.

Purdue won the Big Ten tournament championship title less than an hour before Selection Sunday announcements, beating Penn State 67-65.

Edey was named Big Ten Tournament MVP and, earlier, The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference. He and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis were unanimous selections to the AP All-Big Ten first team.

Jackson-Davis averages 20.5 points 11 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game and joins Edey as the only high-major players to average at least 20, 11 and 2. Jackson-Davis is on the first team for the second time in three years. He was on the second team last season.

They were also selected for the All-Tournament Team, joining Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, and Penn State's Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett.

Where is March Madness?

There are 14 sites this year hosting games for the men's tournament.

Here are the host cities for the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament:

First Four: Dayton, Ohio

First/Second: Birmingham, Alabama; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Florida; Sacramento, California; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Greensboro, North Carolina

Sweet 16/Elite Eight: Las Vegas, Nevada; New York City; Kansas City, Missouri; Louisville, Kentucky