Purdue beats Penn State in Big Ten Championship

Purdue, led by Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey, won the Big Ten Tournament championship title.

CHICAGO — Purdue beat Penn State 67-65 on Sunday, earning the Boilermakers the Big Ten Tournament championship title to go with the one the team captured in 2009.

The Boilermakers are also the first No. 1 seed to win since 2019.

No. 5 Purdue beat Ohio State 80-66 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday. The Boilermakers started to take control late in the first half and cruised into the conference final for the second straight year and sixth time in program history.

The Nittany Lions beat No. 19 Indiana 77-73 on Saturday to advance to the tournament championship. They had been previously swept by the Boilermakers this season, losing 76-63 on Jan. 8 and 80-60 on Feb. 1.

Purdue's Zach Edey was named The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Boilermakers' Matt Painter and Northwestern's Chris Collins split coach of the year honors.

Edey received all but one vote for player of the year in balloting by 14 journalists who cover the conference.

Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis were unanimous selections to the AP All-Big Ten first team.