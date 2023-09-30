x
Western Michigan gets rolling on offense, defeats Ball State 42-24

Western Michigan compiled 461 yards on offense and their defense sacked Ball State quarterback Lance Hatcher six times.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Treyson Bourguet threw three touchdown passes to Anthony Sambucci, Zahir Abdus-Salaam scored twice on the ground and Western Michigan defeated Ball State 42-24 on Saturday.

The Broncos compiled 461 yards on offense and their defense sacked Ball State quarterback Lance Hatcher six times. Western Michigan scored 21 points in the second quarter for a 28-10 halftime lead and coasted to victory in the second half.

The second-quarter outburst featured a short touchdown run by Abdus-Salaam, a 12-yard run by Jalen Buckley and a 2-yard TD pass from Bourguet to Sambucci.

Despite taking the six sacks, Hatcher completed 26 of 37 passes for 316 yards and had three touchdown passes, including a 57-yarder to Ahmad Edwards. Qian Magwood caught nine passes for 110 yards, including one touchdown for the Cardinals (1-4, 0-1 Mid-American Conference).

Bourguet was 24-of-39 passing for 328 yards for the Broncos (2-3, 1-1).

There was more than 800 yards of total offense, with Western Michigan gaining 461 and Ball State 364.

