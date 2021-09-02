Purdue football will face Northwestern at Wrigley Field this fall

The last time a college football game was played at Wrigley was in 2010.

CHICAGO — When Purdue University plays Northwestern this next football season, it will be at the iconic Wrigley Field. The two teams will face each other in Chicago on Nov. 20.

The last time Northwestern got to play at Wrigley was in 2010. That game was the first college football matchup at Wrigley Field since 1938. The Bears used it from 1921 to 1970.

Northwestern was supposed to play Wisconsin at Wrigley Field this past November, but that matchup was moved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.