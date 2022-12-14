'I'm more than ready' | Purdue football introduces Ryan Walters as its next head coach

Ryan Walters becomes the 37th head coach in program history.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wednesday, Purdue University introduced a rising star in the coaching ranks as one of its own. Ryan Walters becomes the 37th head coach in program history.

"It's not a re-build," said Walters. "I'm trying to elevate and really dive into and understand the traditions and the standard here. It'll be my job to raise that standard and continue to chase and win championships."

Walters is regarded as one of the best young defensive minds in the game. The 36-year-old helped the Illinois Fighting Illini to one of its best seasons as the defensive coordinator.

"I'm more than ready, I've been ready, and I can't wait to go to work and make this the best decision of (Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski's) career," said Walters.

"I think we hired someone with the absolute highest ceiling of everybody we talked to," said Bobinski. "I don't think there's a limit to what we will accomplish and what coach Ryan will accomplish here at Purdue."

Walters' message to the program? Expect consistency.

"I'm going to be authentic, I'm going to be me," he said. "I'm not going to try and be anybody else. This is how I've gotten this far in my career."

Walters said he will not be part of the preparation for Purdue's matchup with No. 17 LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.

"This is their season. I want them to continue to put a stamp on the success that they’ve had this year," said Walters. "I’ll be at the game, I’ll watch the game. I’m not evaluating anybody, I’m not making suggestions, but I am excited to see them go compete."