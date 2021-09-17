Purdue band to play without 'world's largest drum' for football game vs. Notre Dame

The Purdue (2-0) vs. Notre Dame (2-0) football game will air live on WTHR Channel 13 Saturday, Sept. 18 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Purdue's "All-American" Marching Band will be without "the world's largest drum" when the school's football team takes on the University of Notre Dame Saturday in South Bend.

Purdue's bands and orchestras program made the announcement Thursday afternoon and said the band is not allowed to take the 550-pound drum and carriage through their tunnel and onto the football field.

"Notre Dame Athletics has restricted use of their main tunnel to their own football team and band, while diverting all other personnel through a much smaller tunnel. Unfortunately, due to this restriction, the Big Bass Drum will not make an appearance this Saturday during the band’s performance," the band wrote in a Facebook post.

According to ESPN, the last time the band was without the drum was in 1979, when it went missing from storage the night before Purdue played Northwestern.

The band said the 100-year-old drum will be back Sept. 25 when the Boilermakers face Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

