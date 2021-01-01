x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Ncaaf

Alabama leading Notre Dame 14-0 at the end of first quarter of Rose Bowl

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl.
Credit: AP
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Notre Dame is facing Alabama in the College Football Playoffs on New Year's Day.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide are meeting at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl.

The Irish are making their second appearance in the playoff, having lost to Clemson in the 2018 Cotton Bowl.

Notre Dame last faced Alabama in the BCS National Championship game in 2013 following an undefeated regular season.

At the end of the fist quarter, Alabama had taken a 14-0 lead with the Irish threatening to get their first points on the board.

The national champion is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Related Articles