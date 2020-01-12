Notre Dame clinches spot in ACC Championship Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame, ranked second in the nation, clinched a spot in the ACC Championship.
It happened when the game against Wake Forest was canceled. Notre Dame is up one game in the standings on everyone else, and it has the tiebreakers over everyone else. So with the Wake Forest game canceled, even if Notre Dame loses its last game, it would still be in first place.
The Fighting Irish have been relying on quality depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Notre Dame is 9-0 going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse (1-9). You can watch that game on WTHR Channel 13 Saturday at 2:30 p.m.