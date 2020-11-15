Kelly earns 100th win, No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past BC 45-31

A week after upsetting top-ranked Clemson, Notre Dame's offense racked up a season high 561 total yards.

BOSTON — Ian Book passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 2 Notre Dame overcame an early deficit to roll to a 45-31 victory over Boston College Saturday.

The Fighting Irish’s eighth straight win in the series between the FBS’s only Catholic institutions gave Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly his 100th career victory at the school, tying him with Lou Holtz for second all-time. Kelly is now just five wins behind legendary coach Knute Rockne.

A week after upsetting top-ranked Clemson, Notre Dame's offense racked up a season high 561 total yards led by Book, who finished 20 of 27 for 283 yards.

Graduate transfer Ben Skowronek caught all three of Book's touchdown throws.