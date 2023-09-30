IU Football struggles, suffers 44-17 loss to Maryland

Redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby threw two touchdown passes in the final quarter for Indiana.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 352 yards and accounted for all six Maryland touchdowns, leading the Terrapins to a 44-17 rout of Indiana on Saturday and their first 5-0 start since 2001.

Tai Felton caught seven passes for 134 yards and three first-half TDs for the Terrapins, who are 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since joining the league before the 2014 season. Now they face their first big test of the season when they play at No. 4 Ohio State next weekend.

Tagovailoa's five touchdown passes were one shy of the school record, set by Frank Reich in his famous comeback victory over Miami in 1984.

The Terps didn't score on every drive in the first half, but when they did it was quick. Tagovailoa threw a 62-yard pass to Jeshaun Jones on the game's first play from scrimmage, and his 13-yard TD toss to Felton capped a 25-second drive.

Later in the first quarter, Maryland started a drive on the Indiana 29 after the Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) committed a catch interference on a punt. The Terps needed one play to score when Felton was left open over the middle for his second touchdown catch, which made it 14-3.

After a nice punt return by Jones, Maryland started its next drive at the Indiana 21. The Terps needed two plays this time, with Tagovailoa scoring on a 19-yard run.

Felton's third TD of the half came on a 9-yard catch late in the second quarter. That drive lasted five plays, 50 yards and 26 seconds.

It was 27-3 at halftime. Tagovailoa threw second-half touchdown passes of 3 yards to Dylan Wade and 14 yards to Kaden Prather.

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson threw for 113 yards with an interception. Brendan Sorsby relieved him and threw two touchdown passes in the final quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers enjoyed a significant edge in time of possession, but that was mostly because Maryland scored so easily. Sorsby and Jackson are both redshirt freshmen, so it will be interesting to see who Indiana goes with in its next game.

Maryland: The gap between the Terps and the Big Ten's weaker teams seems to be growing. The question is whether they're any closer to beating the truly elite teams in the league. Next weekend may answer that question.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers are off next weekend before playing at No. 2 Michigan on Oct. 14.