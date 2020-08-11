x
No. 13 Indiana finally finds way to beat No. 23 Michigan

The Wolverines had no answer for the Hoosiers offense and fell to Indiana for the first time since 1987.
Credit: AP
Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) dives for first-down yardage as he's stopped by Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 38-21. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Stevie Scott III ran for two more, helping No. 13 Indiana rout No. 23 Michigan 38-21 Saturday afternoon.

By remaining unbeaten at 3-0, the Hoosiers ended a 24-game losing streak in the series against the Wolverines, which had been tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. 

Indiana's last win in the series came in 1987. The Wolverines have not beaten a top-15 team on the road since 2006. 

Indiana dominated right from the start and never trailed after scoring on its first series of the game. 

