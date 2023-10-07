Indiana college football scores | Week 6 roundup from across the state

Here's a list of all college football scores from Indiana-based teams from the week of Oct. 7, 2023.

INDIANA, USA — The sixth week of college football for NCAA and NAIA teams in Indiana has wrapped up. A few teams posted big wins while others were dealt heartbreaking losses.

Butler traveled to Minnesota on Saturday looking to win their fifth straight game against St. Thomas. However, the Bulldogs fell short with a 17-10 loss.

The Indiana State Sycamores lost their fifth straight game of the season to Northern Iowa. The 27-20 loss was the Sycamores' second straight one-score loss.

In Division II, the UIndy Greyhounds (5-0, 2-0) won their homecoming game 59-17 over William Jewell. Quarterback Gavin Sukup completed 18 out of 23 of his passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Looking at Division III, the Manchester University Spartans dropped to 0-5 after a 44-7 rout by Heartland Conference rival Rose-Hulman. The Fightin' Engineers moved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in conference.

The DePauw Tigers continued their monstrous season with a 17-6 win over Denison, moving to 6-0.

In the NAIA, the St. Francis Cougars (3-2, 2-0) handled Siena Heights at home. The Cougars have now won three straight games after opening the season with back-to-back losses.

Speaking of Marian, the Knights shut out Madonna on the road with a 41-0 win. Marian now boasts a perfect 5-0 record.

Only one team from Indiana didn't play this week. Ironically, it was the Indiana Hoosiers who had a bye during week six. The Hoosiers likely needed the off-week to help new offensive coordinator Rod Carey get up to speed after taking over for the fired Walt Bell.

Here are all the college football scores from across the state of Indiana for the sixth week of the college football season. Indiana-based teams are listed in bold.

Indiana college football scores for the week of Oct. 7

DePauw 17, Denison 6

Drake 20, Valparaiso 14

Franklin 36, Anderson 28

Hanover 21, Bluffton 0

Indiana Wesleyan 42, Taylor 17

Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20

Marian 41, Madonna 0

Northern Iowa 27, Indiana State 20

Rose-Hulman 44, Manchester 7

St. Francis 42, Siena Heights 28

St. Thomas 17, Butler 10

Trine 34, Adrian 14

UIndy 59, William Jewell 17