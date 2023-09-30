Indiana college football scores | Week 5 statewide results

Here are all the college football scores from Indiana-based teams from the week of Sept. 30, 2023.

INDIANA, USA — The fifth week of the college football season has wrapped up for teams based in the state of Indiana. Most in-state teams saw successful wins after weeks of tough losses.

The Hanover Panthers lost their first game of the season to the Defiance Yellow Jackets. The Manchester Spartans lost their fourth straight game to start the season, falling 69-14 to Mt. St. Joseph.

The DePauw Tigers moved to 5-0 with a 66-7 rout of Oberlin while the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats also continued their undefeated 5-0 season with a 48-12 thumping of Siena Heights.

The Valparaiso Beacons won their first game of the season, barely sneaking by the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs 16-15.

Only one team from Indiana didn't play this week. The Taylor Trojans had their first bye week of the season and will play Indiana Wesleyan on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

Here are all the college football scores from across the state of Indiana for the fifth week of the college football season. Indiana-based teams are listed in bold.

Indiana college football scores for the week of Sept. 30

Alma 70, Trine 30

Defiance 27, Hanover 21

DePauw 66, Oberlin 7

Franklin 31, Bluffton 24

Indiana Wesleyan 48, Siena Heights 12

Marian 44, Lawrence Tech 17

Mt. St. Joseph 69, Manchester 14

Murray State 30, Indiana State 28

Notre Dame 21, Duke 14

Rose-Hulman 64, Anderson 3

St. Francis 44, Madonna 9

UIndy 26, Missouri S&T 13

Valparaiso 16, Southwest Minnesota State 15