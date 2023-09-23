x
Indiana college football scores | Week 4 results, Sept. 23, 2023

Here are all the scores from across the state of Indiana for the fourth week of college football in 2023.
INDIANA, USA — The fourth week of college football in the state of Indiana has wrapped up. It was a light week, with Anderson, Franklin, Indiana State, Manchester, Marian and Rose-Hulman all having bye weeks. While some of the Indiana-based NCAA FBS teams struggled, many of the smaller schools had very successful games.

Here are all the college football scores from across the state of Indiana for the fourth week of the college football season.

Indiana college football scores for the week of Sept. 23

Butler 28, Stetson 18

DePauw 28, Ohio Wesleyan 7

Georgia Southern 40, Ball State 3

Hanover 38, Trine 14

Indiana 29, Akron 27, 4OT

Indiana Wesleyan 35, Roosevelt 14

Marist 36, Valparaiso 30, OT

Ohio State 16, Notre Dame 14

St. Francis 28, St. Ambrose 9

St. Francis (IL) 24, Taylor 7

UIndy 35, Saginaw Valley State 10

Wabash 59, Oberlin 6

Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17 (Friday)

