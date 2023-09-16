Indiana college football scores roundup | Statewide results from Week 3

INDIANA, USA — The third "official" week of college football in the state of Indiana has wrapped up. Indiana-based college football teams saw much better results compared to the previous two weeks. There were only two teams this week that did not play. The Valparaiso Beacons and St. Francis Cougars return to action next week.
Here are the college football results from all the Indiana-based teams. Indiana-based teams are listed in bold.
Indiana college football scores for Sept. 16, 2023
Albion 48, Rose-Hulman 19
Alma 60, Anderson 14
Dayton 52, Taylor 20
DePauw 49, Hiram 0
Greenville 59, Manchester 7
Hanover 67, Olivet 17
Indiana Wesleyan 16, St. Xavier 15
Marian 45, Olivet Nazarene 14
Syracuse 35, Purdue 20
Trine 58, Franklin 43
UIndy 28, Wayne State 7