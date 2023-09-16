x
Indiana college football scores roundup | Statewide results from Week 3

Here are all of the scores from Indiana-based college football teams for the week of Sept. 16, 2023.
INDIANA, USA — The third "official" week of college football in the state of Indiana has wrapped up. Indiana-based college football teams saw much better results compared to the previous two weeks. There were only two teams this week that did not play. The Valparaiso Beacons and St. Francis Cougars return to action next week. 

Here are the college football results from all the Indiana-based teams. Indiana-based teams are listed in bold.

Indiana college football scores for Sept. 16, 2023

Albion 48, Rose-Hulman 19

Alma 60, Anderson 14

Ball State 45, Indiana State 7

Butler 47, Wabash 21

Dayton 52, Taylor 20

DePauw 49, Hiram 0

Greenville 59, Manchester 7

Hanover 67, Olivet 17

Louisville 21, Indiana 14

Indiana Wesleyan 16St. Xavier 15

Marian 45, Olivet Nazarene 14

Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17

Syracuse 35, Purdue 20

Trine 58, Franklin 43

UIndy 28, Wayne State 7

