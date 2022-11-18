Hoosiers suspend punt returner before Michigan State game

No reason for the punishment was cited by the university.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday.

No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021.

The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State as the rivals battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.

Delp played high school football at Center Grove High School in Greenwood.