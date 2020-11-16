Fryfogle's big first half earns Big Ten weekly honors

Ty Fryfogle set career-highs with 11 catches for 200 yards against Michigan State Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday following Indiana's 24-0 win at Michigan State.



Fryfogle set career-highs with 11 catches for 200 yards, the seventh 200-yard game in program history, and the most in the Big Ten this season.

One of his two touchdown receptions was a career-long 65-yarder.



Fryfogle, from Lucedale, Mississippi, has caught at least one touchdown pass in three straight games and leads the Hoosiers with 24 catches for 424 yards and four touchdowns through four games.

The Hoosiers are ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports heading into their visit to No. 3 Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 21.