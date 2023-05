Connor Delp is facing charges of rape, sexual battery and battery.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana University punt returner Connor Delp is charged with two counts of rape, sexual battery and battery.

The charges were filed Monday, May 8, 2023.

Delp was suspended from team activities last November. He had also been suspended from team activities in 2021.

Delp made the team as a walk-on in 2021 but did not play as a freshman. Delp made his college debut in September against Western Kentucky.