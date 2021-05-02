Big Ten releases revised 2021 football schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten released a revised 2021 football schedule on Friday.
The schedule was updated in order to accommodate the following six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process:
- Indiana-Michigan
- Indiana-Michigan State
- Michigan-Michigan State
- Nebraska-Purdue
- Nebraska-Wisconsin
- Purdue-Wisconsin
Indiana University will of course face Purdue University for the last game of the season, Nov. 27. They'll also face Penn State Oct. 2 and Ohio State Oct. 23.
Purdue University has a hard schedule including playing Notre Dame Sept. 18, Ohio State Nov. 13 and Northwestern on Nov. 20.
The championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.
You can see the full Big Ten lineup here:
Remember, the Big Ten 2020 football schedule took a hit when it voted to cancel the 2020 season in August due to the pandemic, before resurrecting it in late October.