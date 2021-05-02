Big Ten releases revised 2021 football schedule

The championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten released a revised 2021 football schedule on Friday.

The schedule was updated in order to accommodate the following six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process:

Indiana-Michigan

Indiana-Michigan State

Michigan-Michigan State

Nebraska-Purdue

Nebraska-Wisconsin

Purdue-Wisconsin

Indiana University will of course face Purdue University for the last game of the season, Nov. 27. They'll also face Penn State Oct. 2 and Ohio State Oct. 23.

Purdue University has a hard schedule including playing Notre Dame Sept. 18, Ohio State Nov. 13 and Northwestern on Nov. 20.

The championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.

You can see the full Big Ten lineup here:

🚨 #B1G Schedule Update 🚨



2021 #B1GFootball is right around the corner 🏈

Which game are you most excited about?



🗞️ ▶️ https://t.co/Mk9wABz2En pic.twitter.com/KoztgZ7H5D — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 5, 2021