Ball State suffers third blowout loss of the year, Cardinals fall to Georgia Southern 40-3

Jackson Courville kicked a fourth quarter 23-yard field goal to get Ball State its only points of the game.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Davis Brin completed 34 of 46 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns, Michael Lantz kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3 Saturday.

OJ Arnold added 90 yards rushing on nine carries for Georgia Southern (3-1).

Brin threw first-quarter touchdown passes of 1 yard to Evan Lester Jr. and 9 yards to Keaton Upshaw and Lantz made field goals of 41, 26 and 37 yards in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 23-0 halftime lead.

Brin connected with Khaleb Hood for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 8:47 left in the third quarter and Lantz added a 37-yard field goal late in the period before Brin hit Anthony Queeley for an 8-yard TD to make it 40-0 with 13:42 remaining in the fourth.

Jackson Courville kicked a 23-yard field goal to get Ball State (1-3) on the board with 7:15 to play.

Hood finished with seven receptions for 107 yards.