Ball State clinches MAC football championship berth with wild win

The Cardinals scored 17 4th quarter points to beat Western Michigan 30-27.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State reached the Mid-American Conference championship game with a 30-27 victory over Western Michigan that ended with a wild series of laterals, the Cardinals prematurely rushing the field and a potential winning touchdown that was wiped out by penalty.

The Cardinals will now attempt to slow down Jaret Patterson and No. 24 Buffalo for the MAC championship in Detroit on Friday in its first title game appearance since 2008.

Jack Knight kicked a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, to cap a 17-point, fourth-quarter run that gave Ball State the lead.

Then Western Michigan tried to pull off a miracle from deep in its own territory. The Broncos scored a touchdown through a crowd of confusion, but it was wiped out due to an illegal forward pass.