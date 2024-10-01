x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

Eastern Michigan ends two-game skid by beating Ball State 24-10

Ball State quarterback Layne Hatcher threw for 132 yards in the Cardinals' loss.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Sascha Burkard

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Austin Smith threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans ran for a touchdown and Eastern Michigan stuffed Ball State 24-10 on Saturday.

Evans' 2-yard scoring run broke a 3-all tie and ended an 11-play, 65-yard drive that lasted a little more than five minutes. The Eagles (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) made it 17-3 with 6:36 left before halftime when Smith threw a 3-yard score to JB Mitchell III. The score ended a nine-play, 62-yard drive that lasted 4:39.

Ball State (1-5, 0-2) countered with its own yard-chewing drive going 71 yards in eight plays resulting in a 13-yard scoring pass from Layne Hatcher to Tanner Koziol with 2:32 before halftime.

Eastern Michigan ended the game's scoring when it took the opening drive of the second half and eight plays in Smith threw a 50-yard score to Hamze El-Zayat.

Hatcher threw for 132 yards for the Cardinals.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

IU football coach Tom Allen discusses efforts to develop players on and off the field

Before You Leave, Check This Out