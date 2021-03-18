Photo of NCAA men's and women's weight room comparison goes viral

Women's college basketball teams and athletes call out the NCAA after unequal weight room picture is posted on social media.

WASHINGTON — In a day and age where equality is at the forefront, one photo has gone viral that shows the comparison between the men's and women's weight room at their respective NCAA basketball tournament sites.

The photo first garnered attention when Stanford basketball sports performance coach Ali Kershner posted it to Instagram.

"This is the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament vs. Women’s Basketball tournament bubble set up" Kershner posted. "This needs to be addressed. These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities ... In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better."

🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨



This is the NCAA men’s basketball tournament versus women’s basketball tournament bubble set up.



This is ccording to Ali Kershner, Stanford Sports Performance coach for the Women’s basketball team. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports (📸IG: Kershner.Ali) pic.twitter.com/Id5W60YOla — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 18, 2021

According to a photo posted by Ohio State's strength and conditioning coach Quadrian Banks, the weight room at the men's location is fully equipped, and much larger than the women's, despite both tournaments fielding 64+ teams.

This is a decent set up for some activities the next few weeks. Shouts out to @HammerStrength and @marchmadness pic.twitter.com/JvlLZd5yqO — Quadrian Banks (@Truth_Q) March 16, 2021

All the women's tournament games will take place in San Antonio, Texas while the men's tournament games will be played in the state of Indiana. Lucas Oil Stadium will have two courts, playing only one game at a time. The other games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud sounded off about the side-by-side photos on social media.

"Don't worry NCAA, we see what and who y'all value," she later tweeted. "Title 9."