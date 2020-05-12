Thompson, Stefanovic lead Purdue comeback to beat Valparaiso 68-61

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Isaiah Thompson scored eight of his 14 points in the last 5:32, while Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue with 19 as the Boilermakers rallied past Valparaiso 68-61 Friday night.

After trailing for most of the game, Zach Edey’s free throws with 6:48 remaining gave Purdue a 54-53 lead — its first since 3-2 early in the game. Thompson extended the lead to 58-53 with a free throw and a 3-pointer and made four more from the line in the last 51 seconds to secure the Purdue's fourth win against one loss.