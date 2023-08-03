St. John's beats Butler 76-63 in Big East first round

The ninth-seeded Bulldogs were led by Simas Lukosius, who had 23 points and three steals.

NEW YORK — Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead St. John's over Butler 76-63 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament.

Eight-seeded St. John's takes on top-seeded Marquette in Thursday's quarterfinals.

AJ Storr was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points for the Red Storm (18-14). Posh Alexander recorded 13 points and was 5-of-10 shooting, 3 for 7 from distance.

The ninth-seeded Bulldogs (14-17) were led by Simas Lukosius, who had 23 points and three steals. Jalen Thomas added 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for Butler. Myles Tate had 10 points.