Spear's double-double propels Robert Morris over IUPUI 77-70

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Kahliel Spear had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Robert Morris to a 77-70 victory over IUPUI on Monday night.
Enoch Cheeks and Josh Corbin added 16 points apiece for the Colonials (8-9, 3-3 Horizon League). Corbin made 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range.
Chris Osten topped the Jaguars (3-14) with 21 points. Jlynn Counter added 14 points, while Daylan Hamilton scored 11.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Thursday. Robert Morris visits Oakland while IUPUI hosts Purdue Fort Wayne.